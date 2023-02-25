Brooks: Ukraine-Russia War Will ‘For Sure’ Last Another Year

On Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he believes “For sure” that the war between Russia and Ukraine will go on for another year, but the West will remain strong in support of Ukraine and what happens in the upcoming spring, including the prospect of China getting more involved in the conflict, will go a long way towards determining the course of the war.

Host Amna Nawaz asked, “Do you see this stretching another year, David?”

Brooks responded, “For sure, yeah. But I see us holding still and the West holding firm.”

Brooks also commented on China ramping up its involvement in the war by providing lethal assistance to Russia by stating that China entering brings the Korean War to mind and that, “as people look to the future of Ukraine and the possibility of a negotiated settlement, I think a lot of [what] will determine what happens [will happen] this spring. And then we can start to think about, how can we get through a negotiated peace? But, right now, we’re not there. And I’m sure Putin’s hoping China will fundamentally alter the logic of the war.”

