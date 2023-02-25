Spartz: ‘Main Reason’ for Ukraine Visit Is Political — Biden Has Been ‘Neglecting Internal Issues’ on Border, Economy, East Palestine

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) stated that while it’s good for the Biden administration to go to Ukraine, “the main reason” for the visit is “political” and the Biden administration is “neglecting internal issues” around the border, the East Palestine derailment, and the economy.

Spartz stated, “[T]hey’ve been slow-walking a lot of aid, which, when you’re slow-walking things, what it does is prolong this war and a lot of people died for that. And I’ve been putting enormous pressure, and there [are] a lot of my colleagues from both sides actually urging the administration to do a better job and be more proactive. But that’s very political. I mean, it’s good for them to go there, but ultimately, they do it for a lot of reasons, and the main reason, it’s a political reason [for] what they’re doing. And also they’re politicizing the issues and neglecting internal issues. You cannot also not…deal with issues at the borders, the issues which just happened in Ohio, the issues of [the] economy, and the issues of fixing some things that are important to the American people. Because this is a very important policy in the strategic interests of our country, but we also need to understand, if they do not inform Congress, it means that the American people are not very well informed, and if the American people are not informed, they will not continue supporting this very important effort.”

