NSA Sullivan: Biden ‘Wants to Put Every Tool at Use’ to Find COVID Origins

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden was committed to finding out the origin of the coronavirus.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask about a new Wall Street Journal report out this morning that a classified intelligence report from the department of energy concludes that the coronavirus pandemic most likely did not emerge naturally, but it did come from a laboratory leak. Did the coronavirus start in a lab? Is that what you believe now?”

Sullivan said, “Dana, there is a variety of views in the intelligence community. Some elements of the intelligence community have reached conclusions on one side, some on the other. A number of them have said they just don’t have enough information to be sure. Here’s what I can tell you. President Biden has directed, repeatedly, every element of our intelligence community to put effort and resources behind getting to the bottom of this question. And one of the things in that Wall Street Journal report, which I can’t confirm or deny, but I will say the reference to the Department of Energy, President Biden specifically requested that the national labs, which are part of the Department of Energy, be brought into this assessment, because he wants to put every tool at use to be able to figure out what happened here. And if we gain any further insight or information, we will share it with Congress, and we will share it with the American people. But right now, there is not a definitive answer that has emerged from the intelligence community on this question.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN