Biggs: Censorship of Things Like Lab Leak Theory ‘Leads to Totalitarianism’ 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money Show,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) reacted to reports that the Department of Energy concluded that a lab leak is the most likely origin of the coronavirus by stating that the censorship of the lab leak theory and the “linkage between government suppressing and censoring viewpoints that just simply questioned the origins” of the virus is a massive issue because this kind of censorship “leads to totalitarianism.”

Co-host Brian Brenberg asked, “There’s a lot hidden here. Is there more in store? Your thoughts.”

Biggs responded, “Yeah. We really don’t know because we haven’t seen this classified document. It’s been leaked to several people. But the reality is, there [are] some huge problems from this, whether it’s the censorship…Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox Contributor, says this leads to totalitarianism. Yes, that’s it. This linkage between government suppressing and censoring viewpoints that just simply questioned the origins, it’s huge. This is a big story with a lot of implications that go to it, everything from, was it the Wuhan lab, and were we funding part of the Wuhan lab gain of function research? So, you have a whole panoply of issues here.”

