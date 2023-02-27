Schiff: I Hope Others Sue Fox News — Advertisers Could Be ‘Culpable in this Too’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that he hoped others sued Fox News, adding their advertisers could be “culpable in this too” while discussing Dominion Voting Systems suing FNC for defamation.

O’Donnell said, “You, at the January 6 Committee, showed us what the Fox hosts were saying on January 6 itself. All of them believed, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham – they all believed that it was in Donald Trump’s power to stop what was happening at the Capitol immediately. They all texted the White House, trying to get that to happen. They all believe that they had the power to stop it. They never told their audiences that that’s what they were doing, but that is what we saw, what they did on January 6. Thank you to your investigation on the committee.”

Schiff said, “That makes it clear for these hosts that it also just about money. Maybe what was motivating them on January 6 was less about trying to save the country and more about trying to save their own skin. Maybe they had some sense that these internal communications might be revealed and might reveal that they were deliberately lying to the American people. And that they are therefore part of the responsibility, a big part of the responsibility for the blood of January 6 on their hands.”

He added, “Yes, I think that this is just explosive. I hope that Dominion is successful and that others, whether it is regarding the lies about the pandemic that literally put people’s lives at risk, also have litigation around that or others. Since there is nothing but the profit motive operating here, they only way to attack is to attack the profit. The other thing I would add to that is folks that continue to advertise on stations that deliberately put out lies and deliberately undermine our elections. They become culpable in this too.”

