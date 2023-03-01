Dem Sen. Murphy: Ukraine Arms Aid ‘Potentially Compromising American Security’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that “we are getting to a critical point in which we are potentially compromising American security and treaty ally security” by sending arms to Ukraine and that sending F-16s to Ukraine would possibly jeopardize the security of America and its treaty allies.

While discussing the debate over whether to send F-16s to Ukraine, Murphy stated, “So, our first responsibility as a Congress is to defend our nation, and we want to make sure we flow as much weaponry to Ukraine as we can without harming our ability to defend ourselves and our treaty allies. Remember, we have treaty obligations with NATO partners who are also in line for many of these same weapons systems. And so, we are getting to a critical point in which we are potentially compromising American security and treaty ally security. And so, on these F-16s, I think the president is just making a judgment right now that they are not immediately necessary for the fight…I agree with the president’s assessment that, right now, this is not the most important weapons system for Ukraine and that right now, sending these planes potentially jeopardizes the security of this country and of our treaty allies, and that’s the balance that the president always has to be engaged in.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett