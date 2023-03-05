GOP Sen. Sullivan on Possible Trump Indictment: I’ll Support the Republican Nominee

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he will support the 2024 Republican nominee when asked about former President Donald Trump possibly getting indicted.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “What’s it going to mean for the Republican Party if Donald Trump insists on running even if indicted?”

Sullivan said, “Well, look, that’s a hypothetical, right? I mean, we’ll see if that plays out. I think what’s happening, though, within the Republican Party right now, in terms of presidential candidates, is healthy, right? We not only have President Trump, but we have a number of other, I think, very qualified candidates who are throwing their hat in the ring. I think you’ll see some others throwing their hat in the ring very soon.”

He added, “I think having a good, competitive primary with a new generation of Republicans is healthy for our party, it’s healthy for the country, and I plan on supporting the nominee who wins the Republican nomination.”

Stephanopoulos said, “So you’ll support Donald Trump if he’s the nominee, even if he’s indicted?”

Sullivan said, “Well, look, that’s a huge hypothetical right now on the indictment issue. We will see if that plays out. But right now, my plan is to support who becomes the nominee.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN