Pompeo: COVID a ‘Chinese Virus that Came from Their Laboratory’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the coronavirus came from a lab leak in China.

Pompeo said, “I don’t think we know the full scope. The Chinese Communist Party has torn up all the documents, thrown away the journalists. They have made it all go away. But it is now good to see that the Department of Energy has come to the same conclusion I did, my State Department did years ago that this leak came from a laboratory in China and that President Xi Jinping foisted this virus upon the world.”

Host Shannon Bream asked, “We may not know on the Chinese side, but Are you optimistic we will know on the U.S. side, our part of the equation in this? Should there be responsibility? Who should be held responsible?”

Pompeo said, “We should hold all parties accountable, everyone who had a role. Make no mistake. This is a Chinese virus that came from their laboratory. There’s no mistaking that. We should make sure we understand fully what the U.S. role is in that. If there were laws violated by any senior American officials, they should be held accountable, too.”

