Sununu: If the Election Were Held Today, ‘Ron DeSantis Would Win in New Hampshire’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if the 2024 presidential election were held today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would win his state.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “The RNC chair, Ronna McDaniel wants to have nominees sign a pledge if you are the to participate in an RNCm sanctioned event. Are you comfortable signing that pledge if Donald Trump is involved?”

Sununu said, “I’m a lifelong Republican. I’m going to support the Republican nominee. When you look at what’s coming out of the White House, it isn’t Democrat policies. It’s real left-wing extreme agenda type stuff that is not in the best interest of this country, and I have no doubt that any solid Republican is, is — would be better than, than what comes out.”

He added, “I think the president has his own lane. He doesn’t need to carve anything. He’s an absolute known commodity to every American in the country. There are very few people that are on the fence whether they’re with him or not with him, whatever it may be. I think he has his lane, and then everyone else, who is a vast majority of the party who, is looking at an alternative. Right now, if the election were held today, Ron DeSantis would win in New Hampshire, no doubt in my mind, and Ron DeSantis would win in Florida.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN