Dem Rep. Frost: DeSantis Targeting ‘LGBTQ+ Kids’ Is ‘Fascism’

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said Sunday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is targeting “LGBTQ+ kids,” which Frost concluded was “fascism.”

Anchor Jim Acosta said, “On these issues pertaining to the LGBTQ community, DeSantis really seems to be aiming for that community. How do you take that on?”

Frost said, “We take that on by, number one, being bold in our messaging and calling it out for what it is. He isn’t acting on education. We have to be clear. He’s acting on scapegoating vulnerable communities due to his failures. He’s not talking about how we’re going to increase the amount of money per student in classes. He’s not talking about ensuring that we raise teacher pay, that we ensure that parents do have a say in the way that their students are being educated outside of this bigotry that he has. He’s talking about targeting queer students, targeting LGBTQ+ kids. It’s not just the broader community. He’s going for the kids.”

He added, “A piece of legislation that was just introduced pretty much would allow the state to seize, to kidnap trans children if they feel like they’re at risk of gender-affirming care and a lot of times, lifesaving health care as well. This is what we’re up against in Florida right now. And it’s hard to keep track of because it seems like there’s a new victim, there’s a new bill every day. But we have to call it for what it is. He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. There’s a word for that, and it’s fascism. And we have to be honest about it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN