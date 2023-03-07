Ken Burns: DeSantis, Carlson ‘Rewriting’ History The Way the ‘Nazis Would Build a Potemkin Villaget

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns said Tuesday on “CNN’s This Morning” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson were rewriting history like the Nazis or the Soviets did.

Burns said, “You know, what makes America great is not the suppression of ideas or the pursuit of every corner of those ideas may lead us or the facts. It’s about who we are and how we investigate who we are and celebrate the diversity of who we are. All of these bills that DeSantis and others are doing limit our ability to understand who we are and they are not inclusive, they are exclusive. They are narrowing the focus of what is and isn’t American history. It’s terrifying. It feels like a Soviet system or the way the Nazis would build a Potemkin village. Tucker Carlson’s doing the same thing with the footage from 1/6. It’s just a kind of rewriting of history at the most dangerous level. It’s a huge threat to our Republican.”

He added, “I am doing, don, a film right now working on a major series on the history of the American revolution and I can tell you that Thomas Jefferson and Thomas Payne and George Washington and John Adams and James Madison and Alexander Hamilton are rolling over if their graves if they think this person is carrying the mantle of what it is to be American.”

