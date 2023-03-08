Hawley: Fauci Actively Worked to ‘Discourage,’ ‘Discredit’ COVID Lab Leak Theory

During a Tuesday appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,’ Sen. Josh Hawley (R-OH) reacted to an alleged effort by former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci to downplay the so-called lab leak theory, which suggests COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Hawley noted how Fauci worked to “discourage” and “discredit’ the lab leak theory.

“What about this memo that was created at the request of Dr. Fauci, and now new evidence suggesting that not only did Dr. Fauci prompt the drafting of this publication that would disprove the lab leak theory, is it true he might have edited and rewritten parts of it and then quoted it as an independent in source when in fact he was actively involved in it?” host Sean Hannity asked. “Is that true?”

“You know, I’ve seen — I’ve seen the news report, Sean,” Hawley replied. “I don’t know if it’s true that he was actively involved, although in the news report certainly suggests he was. He did cite it from the podium. What we do know is that Fauci actively, actively worked to discredit the idea the I believe fact that this came from a lab, that COVID was a lab leak, originated in a lab leak.”

“He actively worked to discourage that, to discredit that, when our own government was collecting intelligence that suggested it did, in fact, come from a lab,” he added. “This is why we need to let the American people see it. No more take our word from it, no more trust the bureaucrats, no more trust Fauci, let the American people see for themselves.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor