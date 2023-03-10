NY Gov. Hochul: Trying to Block Abortion Drugs ‘Absolutely Abhorrent’ — Pharmacies Have Become the New Battleground

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said Friday on “CNN This Morning” that pharmacies not selling abortion drugs “is so abhorrent at every level.”

Hochul said, “Pharmacies have become the new battleground ever since women’s rights were stripped in the overturning Roe v. Wade last June. So we want to make sure we send a preemptive message that despite the threats that you are seeing receiving from Republican attorneys general that here in New York, these rights are protected. We will protect them every inch of the way. If they try to suspend the distribution of this important drug to women in the state of New York, there will be consequences.”

Anchor Don Lemon said, “A federal judge in Texas is set its rule on a case brought by anti-abortion groups who seek to block the FDA’s approval of this drug all together. About half of all abortions in this country are medication abortions. What is your plan if the judge blocks the drug?”

Hochul said, “This is so abhorrent at every level. Like you said, half of all abortions are provided through this drug. It is legal. It is safe. We want to make sure women so have access to this. This often can be a way that women could save their lives. This is what we’re talking about here. So, we will make sure we pursue every remedy available to us to make sure that women in the state of New York, at least, are protected. But it is heartbreaking to see this is the fallout of a decision that never should have happened last June where a right my mother’s generation fought for, I fought for, that my daughter enjoys right now, will not be there for my baby granddaughter. So, this is the stakes we are talking about here and Attorney General James and I have stood up and said our voices need to be heard and not overshadowed by attorneys general and anti-choice extremists who have really been dominating the debate. We are in this fight for the long haul.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN