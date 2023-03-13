Navarro: Fox News Goes After Harris Because She’s ‘First Woman of Color’ VP — They Don’t Want Her to Succeed

Ana Navarro said Monday on ABC’s “The View” said Fox News goes after Vice President Kamala Harris because they “can’t stand that she’s the first woman of color vice president.”

Navarro said, “I don’t know what the hell is wrong with Democrats. Here’s the bottom line Joe Biden is going to be your nominee. Stop talking about how old he is, and Kamala Harris is going to be your vice president. Stop fretting. Stop wringing your hands and get behind your ticket. On the other side, the alternative the Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. You tell me what you prefer?”

She added, “Fox News every day goes after Kamala Harris trying to portray her as inept and some kind of bumbling fool. She’s not. Democrats have got to come out and reinforce Kamala. They’ve got to stop playing into the hands of these people who can’t stand that she’s the first woman of color vice president, and don’t want her to succeed. And by the way, her husband is great too.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think it has a lot to do with this. She’s a Black woman. Black women get everything done.”

Hostin added, “What did Pence do except put his lips firmly on the butt of Donald Trump?”

