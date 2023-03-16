GOP Rep. Van Orden: Biden Told Russia ‘to Get Sensitivity Training’ over Drone Downing — We Should Sanction China to Hit Russia’s Support

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) stated that President Joe Biden responded to Russia purposefully attacking a U.S. drone by telling them “to get sensitivity training.” And that the correct response is to impose “exceptionally severe sanctions” on China to get at what is supporting Russia.

Van Orden said, “When a jet overflies another aircraft and intentionally dumps fuel on the aircraft and then winds up hitting the aircraft, that’s not an accident. … The Russian government intentionally attacked a United States military aircraft over international waters, and President Biden essentially told them to get sensitivity training. This is unacceptable. So, this type of strategic weakness that the Biden administration has repeatedly shown to Putin only makes the world a more dangerous place.”

Later, he stated, “The way to handle this appropriately is to get at what supports Russia, and that is China. So, we need to be hitting China hard with exceptionally severe sanctions to make sure that they stop backing Putin. That’s the prudent and mature way to handle this problem set, and it is a problem set brought on by the incompetence of the Biden administration.”

