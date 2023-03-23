Rogin: We Don’t ‘Have a Credible Defense’ in Taiwan, China Has ‘Huge Military Advantage’ There ‘That’s Growing’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Washington Post columnist and author Josh Rogin stated that the U.S. isn’t ready for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, “The Chinese have a huge military advantage across the Taiwan Strait that’s growing every day” and we’re not arming Taiwan sufficiently.

Rogin said, [relevant remarks begin around 46:50] “No, we’re not ready and the Taiwanese are not ready and the Japanese are not ready. The Chinese have a huge military advantage across the Taiwan Strait that’s growing every day and they’re becoming more aggressive and more menacing and more threatening every day. And that’s a huge problem. … So, you would think that what we should do is to arm the Taiwanese to the teeth, but we’re not doing that either. So, it’s a really, really dangerous situation. It’s not a — there’s no really good solution for Taiwan. I think what we have to do is back the Chinese military off as long as possible and hope that they change their mind, because if they were to attack Taiwan, they’d probably get it. And that would be a disaster for the entire world. … We need to come correct with a real economic strategy for the region, and we haven’t done that.”

He added, “The idea is that the best way to deter aggression is to have a credible defense and the best way to invite aggression is to look weak and not have a credible defense, and that’s where we are now and that’s what we have to fix.”

