GOP Rep. Barr: Biden’s Iran Sanctions Relief Push ‘Invites’ and Would Finance Those Who Attacked Americans

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) called for the Biden administration to be more forceful against Iran and its proxy groups in the wake of an attack by Iranian proxies that killed an American contractor in the region, blamed the Biden administration’s “effort to provide sanctions relief to the mullahs in Tehran” for inviting the aggression, and stated that these efforts “would actually embolden these proxy terrorist groups and it would help Iran finance the very terrorists who attacked our assets and our American soldiers just last night.”

Co-host John Roberts asked, “[G]iven everything going on, does the Biden administration need to be more forceful against, not only these proxies, but against Iran itself?”

Barr responded, “Yes, John, and it just goes to show that weakness invites aggression. And when you’re engaged in an effort to provide sanctions relief to the mullahs in Tehran, this invites aggression. The sanctions relief that the Biden administration is proposing to deliver to Tehran would actually embolden these proxy terrorist groups and it would help Iran finance the very terrorists who attacked our assets and our American soldiers just last night.”

