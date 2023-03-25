Dershowitz: The Left Will ‘Stretch the Constitution, Destroy the Constitution to Prevent Trump from Running for President’

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Alan Dershowitz argued that the left would do anything to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning the presidency again.

He said those on the left engaging in this behavior were no longer “liberals” but “radicals.”

“Well, first of all, I just got a tweet or a note from Donald Trump himself, in which he endorsed my book, urges everybody read it, but he says, ‘Alan enjoys saying, I didn’t vote for Trump. I believe he probably did. He just uses that phrase for added credibility, but it doesn’t matter. He’s a brilliant guy, and you should read his book.’ No, I didn’t. I never mix politics and my constitutional analysis. “Get Trump” is a book about lying. It’s all about lying. It’s about the four lies that have resulted in four investigations, including doctoring a tape, which is, of course, what the January 6 Committee did when it left out the words ‘peacefully and patriotically.’ It’s about Michael Cohen, who may be the world’s biggest liar. He gets all the Pinocchios, and the district attorney has making a very hard decision now. Does he put his bar at risk, his bar certificate at risk, by putting on the stand the man he knows is going to lie in violation of the rules of ethics?” he said.

“So, it’s all about lying. My book, ‘Get Trump’ documents lie after lie,” Dershowitz added. “The left — the so-called liberals, they’re not liberals, they’re radicals. Nobody will do anything — stretch the Constitution, destroy the Constitution to prevent Trump from running for President.”

