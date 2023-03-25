Dingell: TikTok CEO’s Testimony ‘Disturbing’ — He Wouldn’t Commit to Not Selling Data That Is ‘a Weapon’ to National Security

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s testimony before Congress was “disturbing” and noted that he dodged on whether he’ll commit to abstain from selling data in the future. Dingell also stated that people’s data “becomes a weapon to their own personal security and our national security.”

Dingell stated, “I do think that yesterday was a disturbing day, in that he confirmed a lot of people’s suspicions in his not answering questions directly. I asked him if he would commit to not sell data down the road. And he gave a non-answer, which he gave multiple times. I do believe that the committee is united that we must do something about privacy. I will say, there are members on both sides of the aisle that believe we need to ban TikTok. For me individually, I’m not sure I’m ready to ban one company. I think we need privacy legislation across all platforms. And people really do not understand what is happening to the data that they generate every single day and it’s being used in so many different ways and becomes a weapon to their own personal security and our national security.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett