Kinzinger: ‘Trump as Jesus Movement’ Is a Real Threat to This Country

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Monday on “CNN This Morning” that he believes Republicans were worshipping former President Donald Trump like Jesus, which is a “real threat” to the United States.

Kinzinger said, “I’ll say this to my fellow Republicans and Christians is beware of false prophets. And I mean that very sincerely because what you have now is this kind of Trump as Jesus movement, I’m calling it. Where there are people comparing, you know, Jesus being crucified and rising in three days to this allegation from Alvin Bragg, and I’m serious. This is what’s happening out there. So you know, it’s very effective. I mean, half of the Texas delegation has already endorsed Donald Trump.”

He added, “I say this to all my friends that are like, hey, Trump is going to go away like there has been this constant hope for six years or longer. That there’s going to be some magical unicorn that comes down from heaven that’s going to sweep Trump off the field, so nobody has to personally attack him. So only like Liz Cheney and myself, and a few of us are the ones that ever have to speak out because something is going to come down and do it. It’s not going to happen until you speak out. You know, Ron DeSantis is not going to roll in and magically saved this without attacking Donald Trump. It’s just the reality. Man, this country, particularly my party, is at real threat by this right now.”

