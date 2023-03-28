FNC’s MacCallum: ‘We Have a Serious Problem in This Country’ with Mass Shootings

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum said Tuesday on her show “The Story” that “we have a serious problem in this country” with mass shootings.

MacCallum said, “Let’s take a look at some of these numbers. We have a serious problem in this country, and we do see these weapons being used in these situations. We have a couple of things going on here, right? We have 30% have seriously considered attempting suicide rate among young women in this country. This young woman told a friend on a text that she was going to kill herself, that it was all going to be on the news. We have a serious problem going on in this country, and it has many layers to it.”

She added, “We need to have places where families can turn to when they have no more control over their young person and their family. And yes, we need to raise serious questions about whether this person should be able to purchase these guns.”

MacCallum added, “We’re saying it’s a number of factors, but you can’t leave the gun out of the picture either.”

Co-host Geraldo Rivera said, “There are more guns than people in America.”

MacCallum said, “We’re doing something wrong. We’re doing something majorly, majorly wrong.”

Rivera said, “We can’t let it become something that we shrug off.”

MacCallum said, “We already have because, you know what, no one is going to talk about it in three days, and that is where we were, we are as people in this country.”

