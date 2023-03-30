Schiff: A Second Trump Term Would ‘Begin at the Point of a an Insurrection’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that if former President Donald Trump won the presidency, his second term would “begin at the point of an insurrection.”

Host Jim Sciutto said, “I want to ask you now about the ongoing investigations of the former President Donald Trump, of course, were a key member of the January 6 Committee. We now have the former vice president who will have to testify for him regarding his conversations with the former president. And yet, despite multiple investigations, his role in January 6 also having been twice impeached, he is the leading candidate for the GOP nomination and maintains broad Republican support. If he wins the nomination, what choice will us voters face in 2024?”

Schiff said, “Well, it will be a choice between staying the course assuming that Joe Biden runs for reelection, as I expect that he will and moving the country forward, or it will be a choice of going tragically, not only backward to the drama and the trauma of a Trump presidency, but I fear far worse. What we have seen with Donald Trump is whenever he is allowed to escape accountability, he engages in worse and worse misconduct should he be rewarded with another term, he would begin where he left office, and that is begin at the point of a an insurrection, and it would just descend from there. So I think that would be a catastrophic choice if the country even entertain his candidacy.”

He added, “It is a marvel to me that someone that may be charged with writing hush money checks to a porn star and inciting insurrection is somehow still the leading Republican candidate for president. How is that even possible?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN