Maher: Any Other Group Planning a ‘Day of Vengeance’ Would Get a Much Stronger Media Reaction

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed the school shooting in Nashville and remarked that if there had been a day of vengeance planned by any other group like the planned Trans Day of Vengeance, the media reaction would be far stronger.

Maher said, “It’s like any — if you argue at all, you’re a bigot. And just the fact that they were going to have a Trans Day of Vengeance? Can you imagine any other group in this country announcing a day of vengeance in their name, what the reaction would be?”

He continued, “I just want to ask the trans people, what are we doing — or what should we be doing that we’re not doing? I asked my staff, I said — I mentioned the thing…that, yes, June of 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to discrimination also based on gender identity and sexual orientation. I said, but I know Biden has done other stuff — I’ve got four pages of stuff the Biden administration has done, and maybe they’re all deserving. But I’m just saying, sometimes, I just don’t know, it seems like a power game with them.”

