Maher: Trump’s ‘Always Guilty’ But I Don’t Want to Be a Country Where We Go After Every Ex-POTUS and This Is Similar to Edwards

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he’s torn over the indictment of former President Donald Trump because while he thinks Trump is “always guilty,” “I don’t want to live in a country where we are one of these places where whoever is President, as soon as they get out of office, they go after them.” And “when Biden is out of office, day two, they will try to arrest him.”

Maher stated, “[W]e have this impossible choice here…for me, it’s like, you can’t not go after him, because he’s always guilty, the same thing with the impeachments, he was guilty in both. But, I always ask myself the question, what is actually better for the future of the country and my future? Because I don’t want to live in a country where we are one of these places where whoever is President, as soon as they get out of office, they go after them. … I don’t know. It’s almost Greek tragedy-like, because you set off this cycle of revenge like the House of Atreus, and I guarantee you, when Biden is out of office, day two, they will try to arrest him.”

Later in the segment, Virginia Gov. Winsome Sears (R) pointed out that John Edwards faced charges that were “pretty similar” and wasn’t convicted of a crime, which Maher acknowledged, but noted Edwards did have a child with his mistress.

