Barr: Trump Should Not Testify in Hush Money Case Because ‘He Lacks All Self-Control’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump should not testify in the criminal case against him into alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels because “he lacks all self-control.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “So he is facing other cases. We’ve got special counsel investigating the Mar a-Lago, the documents, the January 6 lead-up. As somebody who headed up the DOJ, are you confident they can be neutral and they will be in this case?”

Barr said, “I hope they will be. As I have said repeatedly, I think the document case is the most serious case. I don’t think they went after those documents to get Trump. I think they actually wanted the documents back. What’s at issue, in that case, is not the taking of the documents. It’s what he did after the government sought them and subpoenaed them and whether there was any obstruction. I think that’s the most serious one out there. The other one, I think the January 6 one, is a difficult case to make. It also runs into First Amendment issues. Where are you going to draw the line between legitimate first amendment activity, protesting an election and actually conspiring to undo an election? That’s a difficult case to make. I’m hopeful the department will approach it properly.”

Bream said, “I asked you if the president was your client, would you put him on the stand? I’m thinking if it goes to trial, he’s going to want to defend himself.”

Barr said, “I’m not his lawyer, but generally, I think it’s a bad idea to go on the stand, and I think it’s a particularly bad idea for Trump because he lacks all self-control. It’d be very difficult to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion.”

