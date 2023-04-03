GOP Sen. Mullin on OPEC Cut: Biden Has Increased Dependence on China’s Allies, Countries Cozying up to Iran

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) reacted to OPEC+’s announcement that it will cut production by pointing to Saudi Arabia’s recent China-brokered deal with Iran and arguing that President Joe Biden’s energy policy has now made us more dependent on China’s allies.

Mullin said, “He cut 800,000 barrels a day coming in from Canada off the Keystone Pipeline by canceling the permit on that. He’s cut production [on] public lands, well over a million barrels per day. And when you start talking about the slow-walking of permits that he’s doing right now and the way he’s turned down the volume that we can move product from point A to point B with crude and natural gas in our pipeline system, it equates over to 2.5 million of barrels per day. This 1.7 million per day wouldn’t even be a hiccup if we were still on the path that Trump had us on to energy independence. Instead, we are now dependent on a cartel in Saudi Arabia, who just made an economic deal with Iran, by the way — who’s not a friend of ours — and Russia. They’re laughing all the way to the bank at our expense because we have an incompetent President in the White House.”

He added, “[T]he energy [on] which we had a leg up on China — because China doesn’t have natural gas and petroleum — we’re becoming more and more dependent on their allies because of the deals that they’re making across the world, while our own commander-in-chief is sitting back here twiddling his thumbs and not believing in peace through strength.”

