‘Daily Show’ Shames Republicans for Backing Trump: ‘Do You Have a Humiliation Kink?’

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show shamed Republicans for backing President Donald Trump. “Do you have a humiliation kink?” host Desi Lydic asked.

“At this point, you got to cut your losses. I mean, what is it? Do you have a humiliation kink or something?” Lydic asked during Thursday’s episode of Daily Show, before playing a clip of MS NOW reporting on a poll in which some Republicans answered that they would lose a “fight” against Trump.

“They asked Republicans, who would win in a physical fight with Trump? Would you be able to beat up Donald Trump or would he beat you up?” MS NOW reported, adding, “39 percent of Republicans said Trump would beat me up.”

The show then segued back to Lydic, who said, “So you have a humiliation kink, but you really think you’d lose a fight to an 80-year-old man? I mean, come on, Republicans, believe in yourself.”

“Where’s that storming the Capitol confidence?” she added, referring to the events of January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. — seemingly the only incident leftists point to when trying to argue that conservatives can engage in untoward behavior, while conveniently overlooking the fact that Trump has faced three documented assassination attempts on his life in the span of less than two years.

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“They asked Republicans, who would win in a physical fight with Trump? Would you be able to beat up Donald Trump or would he beat you up?” MS NOW reported, adding, “39 percent of Republicans said Trump would beat me up.”

The show then segued back to Lydic, who said, “So you have a humiliation kink, but you really think you’d lose a fight to an 80-year-old man? I mean, come on, Republicans, believe in yourself.”

“Where’s that storming the Capitol confidence?” she added, referring to the events of January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. — seemingly the only incident leftists point to when trying to argue that conservatives can engage in untoward behavior, while conveniently overlooking the fact that Trump has faced three documented assassination attempts on his life in the span of less than two years.

“To be fair, this is an incredibly weird phone call to receive: ‘Yeah, Dave, it’s the polling company, you think you could take President Trump, you fucking pussy?'” the Daily Show host acknowledged.

Lydic went on to say, “The question is, will Trump’s base ever abandon him?” before turning to Daily Show correspondents Jordan Klepper and Troy Iwata to help settle the debate.

“Troy, let’s start with you, what does this poll say about the devotion of Trump’s base?” she asked.

Iwata responded, “It says they’re very stupid, Desi, because Trump would never win in a fight. He’s obese, he’s slow, he already has bruises, even though there hasn’t even been a fight yet.”

“No, I’m just curious about the mindset of his supporters. I’m not wondering who would win the fight,” Lydic reiterated, clarifying her question.

In furthering his attack on the president, Iwata replied, “I’m not wondering either. I know who would win the fight. Literally anyone or anything else.”