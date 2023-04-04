CNN’s Cordero: Trump Indictment ‘Underwhelming’ — Nothing New

CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero said Tuesday on special coverage of the indictment of Donald Trump that she believed the charges were “underwhelming.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The frailties of the case, what I’ve heard other people, including you, talk about, um, how strong this case may be or may not be, um, your reaction now that you’ve had a chance to go through it. Is it what you thought it was going to be? And are you unimpressed?”

Cordero said, “It is what I thought it was going to be in terms of focusing on the payments that were made. The falsification of the records is really tied to the payment that was made to Stormy Daniels in terms of a case that’s being brought against a former president. It’s a little underwhelming. There’s not more to it. There’s no more violations — tax violations. There’s not an incredible new set of facts that we didn’t know about publicly. It’s really the facts of this case, as they have existed for basically almost seven years.”

Tapper said, “we’ve known about quite a bit of this.”

