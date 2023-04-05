GOP Rep. Donalds: Biden Still Wants COVID Money Spent, Even as a Quarter of Money for Schools Goes to Construction

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) reacted to allegations from House Republicans that pandemic money for schools went to bias and cultural competency training and a report from Georgetown University that a quarter of COVID relief money for schools went to facilities and construction by pointing out that House Republicans are pushing to avoid unspent COVID relief from being spent, which President Joe Biden opposes.

Donalds said, “My response is, this is exactly why we did not want to send that money out in Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan or whatever the heck he called the thing at the time. … They took that money, they wanted that money, they did not reopen schools — the number one thing that would have kept kids on grade level — they listened to the teachers’ union, they followed their radical lead — I’m not talking about the teachers in the classroom — I’m talking about the unions. They followed them, and now we’re finding out that the money was sent into all these other areas that didn’t go to student performance. One last thing on this, Joe Biden wants to send out the rest of that money, there’s about a half a trillion dollars of obligated COVID spending that’s supposed to go out the door this year, hasn’t left yet, it’s on its way out the door. House Republicans are saying, why are we sending that money out? COVID is over. Joe Biden wants to let it go out the door to continue [funding] all these pet projects that we simply do not need. ”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett