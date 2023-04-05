McCarthy: China Should Lose Most-Favored Trade Status and We’ll Move to Revoke It

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that China’s most-favored nation trade status should be revoked and the House will move to do so.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:50] “[W]hy should China continue to enjoy most-favored nation status in trade with the United States? Why?”

McCarthy answered, “One, they should not. I mean, we’ve watched what the past administration — President Trump — had been able to accomplish with China, standing up to China, so it wasn’t China begging America to talk. China was begging to talk to America.”

Ingraham then said, “But we need legislation.”

McCarthy responded, “Yeah, and that’s what our job is, and…let our committees take the action to move forward and do just that. That’s what we’re doing.”

McCarthy also discussed his meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier in the day and stated that China doesn’t get to dictate who he meets with and that he won’t be intimidated by China like the NBA was. McCarthy also argued that meeting with Taiwan was a move to stand up to China and that America’s relations with Taiwan’s people have never been closer.

