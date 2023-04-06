ABC’s Hostin: Jill Biden’s Iowa Invite ‘Ignorance,’ Possible ‘Racial Blind Spots’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that First Lady Jill Biden possibly has “racial blind spots” because she said runner-up Iowa should also be invited with LSU, the women’s national champions, to the White House.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg “Maybe she doesn’t know, as her husband knows, that only the winning team gets to go. Knowing her as I do, I don’t think it’s that she wanted the white kids to come and not the black kids. I think it was more, ‘I’m a teacher, and I’m trying to make nice with everybody. Everybody should win.’ I just want to point out that sometimes people say stuff or do stuff, and people rake them over the coals. But unnecessarily because they did not take the time out to say well, is this an offense or is this somebody who is ignorant?”

Hostin said, “I would think that it’s ignorance. It could be somewhat considered unconscious bias. I mean, everyone doesn’t get a trophy. If the team lost, they lost, and they don’t get to go to the White House.”

She added, “I don’t know that she knew it or not, but it was clearly a blind spot. She’s got a black vice president to lean on, she spent eight years with the Obamas. I think at this point, there still could be some racial blind spots and some unconscious bias. I think this player is saying what a lot of people are thinking, had it been the black team that lost, perhaps the First Lady would not have said that.”

Goldberg said, “But you don’t know that. You are making assumptions.”

Hostin said, “I’m saying it is a possibly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN