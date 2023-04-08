TX Land Commissioner: ‘Don’t Know That Anyone Could Prepare for’ Post-Title 42 Border Surge

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham stated that while the state is doing what it can, “I don’t know that anyone could prepare for the surge that we think is going to happen” when Title 42 is lifted.

Guest host Ashley Webster asked, “Joe Biden’s immigration policies, they’re going to be really tested next month, once Title 42 officially ends. Are you prepared for that surge that is expected at the border?”

Buckingham responded, “I don’t know that anyone could prepare for the surge that we think is going to happen. We’re doing our best. This Biden border blunder is unacceptable. It is endangering, not just the residents and citizens of Texas, but the entire country. The amount of human trafficking that’s coming across, the fact that these people who come across the border are literally enslaved by the cartels and the most violent gangs that the United States has. We’ve recovered enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States. This sieve of a border policy, the fact that the Biden administration is going completely against the rule of law of our country and our Constitution is unacceptable. That being said, Texas is going to continue to do everything we can to get complete operational control of the border, even when the federal government won’t do its job.”

