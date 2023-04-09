GOP Rep. Gonzales: We Will Have to Defund FDA Programs that Don’t Make Sense

Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that House Republicans may have to “have to defund FDA programs that don’t make sense.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I do want to ask about that bombshell ruling from a federal judge in your home state of Texas, revoking the FDA approval for the abortion pill mifepristone. You’re an outspoken opponent of abortion rights, but are you at all concerned that this sets a dangerous precedent that any single judge can simply overrule scientific agencies as they see fit?”

Gonzales said, “You know, on this ruling, I have six children. I am a prolific pro-lifer, and I think it’s important that we protect the sanctity of life. I believe in state rights here in Texas. You know, we have a heart bill heartbeat bill that was passed. I think it’s important that states dictate their futures, and we have to have the courts uphold these. I mean, it’s very dangerous when you have the administration, the Biden administration coming out and saying they may not uphold a ruling. As as an appropriator on the House on the Republican side I look at it as the House Republicans have the power of the purse, and if the administration wants to not lead this ruling, not live up to this ruling, then we’re going to have a problem. And it may be a come a point where House Republicans on the appropriation side have to defund FDA programs that don’t make sense.”

