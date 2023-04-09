HHS Secretary Becerra: Ignoring Judge Abortion Drug Ruling Possible

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that ignoring a federal judge in Texas halted the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone was “on the table.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “My next guest, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks that the FDA should just ignore the Texas judge’s ruling. And you know she’s not alone. I’m sure you’ve seen some legal experts argue the FDA does have broad discretion. To simply choose not to enforce a ban and allow the drug to remain on the market. So yes or no, as the HHS secretary, do you want the FDA to enforce the Texas ruling if it is upheld? In the short term, yes or no.”

Becerra said, “We want the courts to overturn this reckless decision. We want yes that women continue to have access to a drug that’s proven itself safe. Millions of women have used this drug around the world.”

Bash said, “But what if they don’t act in the interim before you get to that point.”

Becerra said, “I have to believe that an appeals court, the Supreme Court, whatever court has to understand that this ruling by this one judge overturns not just access to mifepristone, but possibly any number of drugs.”

Bash said, “What if they don’t?”

Becerra said, “That is speculation that I think is not worth engaging in.”

Bash said, “Are you taking it off the table that you will recommend the FDA ignore a ban?”

Becerra said, “Everything is on the table. The president said that way back when the Dobbs decision came out every option is on the table.”

