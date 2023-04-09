Ocasio-Cortez: ‘The Crime Wave Is Within the Republican Party’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there was a crime wave “within the Republican Party.”

Discussing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepting gifts, anchor Dana Bash said, “You know full well that the House is now run by Republicans. How are you going to move what you’re calling for articles of impeachment through a House that is run by Republicans?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “There is the question of the politics of what we are doing, and there’s the question of the course and the accountability and the structures of what we are doing. I admit it is a it is very difficult to see a path in a Republican Party that refuses to hold itself accountable and, in fact, breaches the law itself. For all of their talk of a crime wave, Republicans talking about crime waves across the country, the crime wave is within the Republican Party.”

She added, “It is within all of what we are seeing. We are seeing breaking of the law by conservative members of the court. We are seeing a former president of the United States just indicted in in recent days. I mean, we need to hold our systems accountable. I do not believe that we should be refusing to do that for political reasons. I believe that we should pursue the course. And if it is Republicans that decide to protect those who are breaking the law, then they are the ones who then are responsible for that decision, but we should not be complicit in that.”

