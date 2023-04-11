Trump: I Don’t Think Biden Can Run in 2024 — ‘There’s Something Wrong’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that President Joe Biden will not run in 2024 because “there’s something wrong” with him.

Host Tucker Carlson asked, “Do you think Biden will stay in the race?”

Trump said, “Look, I watch him just like you do, and I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. There’s something wrong. I saw his answer today on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker. You can’t get a softer question than that that was a long answer talking about the eggs and this and that. Look, I don’t think he can.”

