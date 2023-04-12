Granholm: Plan to Address Current Rise in Energy Prices Is Moving ‘to Electrify Transportation’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm responded to a question on whether there is a plan to address energy prices that have started to tick up by stating that “the better choice is to move to electrify transportation, because it is so much cheaper for you” and “moving to clean is moving to energy security and moving to affordability.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “One of the obvious long-term goals is to lower energy prices. But we live in a world of short-termism and people are worried about their energy prices today. We’re watching those prices creep up, especially the price of gas, is there a plan right now to address that? Because if people are really fired up and angry about energy prices today, they tend to forget about what could happen tomorrow.”

Granholm answered, “First of all, on oil and gas prices, and especially gasoline, created on a — oil is traded on a global market. I think what we have seen with this war in Ukraine and the volatility of the oil markets, the decision by OPEC to not produce as much, that causes prices to go up. That means the global market is extremely volatile. So, what’s better for us? The better choice is to move to electrify transportation, because it is so much cheaper for you to operate an electric vehicle than it is to fill up your tank with gasoline. So, the bottom line is moving to clean is moving to energy security and moving to affordability.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett