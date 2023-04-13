Bill Barr: ‘Reckless’ Trump in Legal Peril Because He Is ‘His Own Worst Enemy’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday on “CNN Primetime” that former President Donald Trump has legal troubles because he is “reckless.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “You’ve said that you believe your former boss has dug himself a hole when it comes to this investigation and the documents investigation. What do you mean by that when it comes to the January 6 one?”

Barr said, “What I was saying was, you know, I try to call him as I see them. And there’s some cases or some legal proceedings that I think have been unjust and unfair to Trump, including the Russiagate episode and the New York cases – both the civil case and the latest criminal case. I don’t think they have any substance, and I think they’re brought for political reasons. But that doesn’t mean everything that Trump does he is a victim on.”

He continued, “I said he’s frequently his own worst enemy and he digs himself holes and he does some things that are reckless that are clearly going to give rise to investigations and look into them. And that included both the documents in Mar-a-Lago and the January 6 episode and the events after December 14 and trying to reverse the election when all the states have certified their votes.”

Barr added, “It was clear that once he was being asked to return the documents as the government’s property games were played for quite a long time, and I think that that exposes him.”

