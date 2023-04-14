Fmr Australian PM Turnbull: Rupert Murdoch Told Me Trump Was ‘Utterly Unfit’ to Be President

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Fox Corp. media mogul Rupert Murdoch told him how “unfit” Donald Trump is for the presidency.

Turnbull said, “There is no individual alive that has done more to divide America than Rupert Murdoch. Fox News is the dominant cable news service. Its business model is to make people angry. It is really anger-tainment. They have no concern about the truth. The lie about the stolen election was the most dangerous consequential lie told in American politics in any of our lifetimes. Your country was founded on an armed insurrection against the legitimate government. That is what the Tea Party was all about. There is Murdoch, and his crew, telling Americans that their government, Joe Biden, the president, was illegitimate. Saying that to the American people is like screaming out fire in a crowded theater. He did that knowing that it would have terrible consequences.”

He continued, “He sat with me and my wife Lucy, with Jerry Hall, actually, in our flat and told us what an utterly unfit person Trump was to be president. He sat down– this was before Trump was elected, obviously – because he knew Trump fairly well.

Turnbull added, “But once he saw Trump could win, he thought, I can have a guy in the White House that will take my calls, that will suck up to me, and flatter me. And I’ve been with Donald and Rupert Murdoch, and I have never seen a politician suck up to Rupert the way Trump did. And I’ve seen dozens and dozens of politicians with Murdoch in the nearly 50 years I’ve known him.”

