GOP Rep. Stewart: Media Clearly Care More About Finding Leakers that Hurt Biden than Trump, SCOTUS Leakers

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said there is “a very obvious different sense of intensity about seeking out” leakers by the media depending on whether those leaks hurt the Biden administration and pointed to various leaks under the Trump administration and the leak of the draft opinion in the Dobbs case.

Stewart stated, “I think the Department of Justice and FBI should be embarrassed once again. By the way, this isn’t the first time I believe they should be embarrassed [by] the fact the media figured out who it was before they did. And one other thing, Harris, if I could, and that is there’s a very obvious different sense of intensity about seeking out these leakers. Look, on the Intel. Committee, we saw leak after leak after leak, literally dozens of them through the impeachment, through the Russian investigation, through Mar-a-Lago that the media and Department of Justice weren’t that interested in pursuing. But now it appears if there’s a leak that embarrasses President Biden, they’re on that thing immediately. And I think it’s obvious as well that we’ve got leakers, the Supreme Court leaker, for example, that they can’t seem to figure out. But they got this one.”

