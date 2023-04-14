Pompeo Announces He Won’t Run for President in 2024

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he won’t run for president in 2024.

Pompeo said, “Susan and I have now been thinking about this, working at it, and have prayerfully come to the conclusion that we’re not going to join the race in 2024, that while we care deeply about America and the issues that I’ve been talking about this last year-and-a-half and frankly, for decades, matter an awful lot, this isn’t our moment. This isn’t our time for us to seek elected office.”

Pompeo denied that polling played a factor in his decision and stated that it was “deeply personal” for him and his family.

He added that he hopes the election is about issues and not individual candidates. He declined to issue any endorsements, but said that once he finds a candidate who can “not only talk about the things that matter to every family in America, but who can actually build an organization, create a team, and deliver that for the American people…I will, like I’ve always done in my life, I’ll get behind them and do everything I can to help them.”

