GOP Rep. Cline: Biden ‘AWOL’ in Debt Ceiling Negotiations — ‘You Can’t Just Sit There Like a Spoiled Child, Stomp Your Feet and Say No Deal’

Monday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) criticized the Biden administration’s lack of participation in the debt ceiling negotiations.

According to the Virginia Republican lawmaker, the Biden administration’s approach was akin to that of a “spoiled child.”

“What are you expecting from Kevin McCarthy?” host Maria Bartiromo said. “What are you expecting this to look like as it plays out? We know that the Biden Administration has yet to come to the table with any ideas of spending cuts.”

“They are AWOL in these negotiations, Maria, and you can’t just sit there like a spoiled child, stomp your feet and say no deal,” Clinr replied. “That’s what the president is doing right now. Kevin McCarthy is the adult in the room. He’s coming to New York. He, just as Ronald Reagan did so many years ago, he’s going to be speaking to the New York Stock Exchange. He’s going to be talking about how we have to limit the growth in government. We have to save taxpayer dollars and how we have to grow the economy.

“And we have great solutions that we’re putting forward,” he continued. “But the president really needs to engage in this process because our economy and our markets will take a hit if he refuses to deal on this debt ceiling increase.

