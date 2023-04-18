Comer: We Will Have Questions for Trump and Jared Kushner on Business Dealings

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Tuesday on “CNN’s Primetime” that his committee will ask questions about former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s business dealings while they were in the White House.

Anchor Pamela Brown asked, “Why no investigation of the Chinese bank account Donald Trump maintained between 2015 and 2017?”

Comer said, “Yeah, we’re going to look into everything. You know, that’s one of the rumors that they say, well, we’re not looking into to Donald Trump. Let’s just face the facts here, Donald Trump is being investigated by every committee in Washington. He’s being investigated by special counsel. The media has always investigated Donald Trump. We’re going to have some questions for Trump and some of his family members, including Jared Kushner, so I expect them to answer those questions.”

He added, “China is our biggest enemy, and I think you would have every Democrat that would go on your show say the same thing. We need to worry about China. Why is China is our biggest enemy, sending millions and millions of dollars to the Biden family and not just the president’s son and brother? Now we’ve got multiple family members here.”

