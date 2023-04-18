Nancy Mace: If You Ban Abortion, Every Woman in U.S. Should Have Access to Birth Control

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that if lawmakers ban abortion, they should make sure “every woman in every county in this country has access to birth control.”

Tur said, “You have your own personal experience with it, and you said that the Republican Party is extreme on it and that they don’t know how to talk about it. Why is it that the Republican Party is holding on to these extreme measures on abortion that are not popular with the American public, especially since they keep losing elections?”

Mace said, “We lost seats because of this issue last year, and I will tell you, 45 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, my district changed dramatically. It was no longer a Republican district. I saw it firsthand what happened. I won resoundingly. I’m a victim of rape, raped at the age of 16, but because I’m talking about rape, incest, foster care, adoption services, a lot of these groups has been have been attacking me. I don’t understand why we can’t find common ground. For example, if you’re going the ban abortion, the minimum we should be doing is making sure every woman in every county in this country has access to birth control. In South Carolina, for example, we have 14 counties that don’t have a single OBGYN doctor. It is shocking that that is where we are today. A little bit of common sense would go a long way.”

