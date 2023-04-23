Dem Sen. Warner: Women’s Health Care Choices Should Not Be Made by Judges ‘Radically Intervening’

Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that abortion decisions should not be made by a judge “radically intervening” like U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who halted the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: I want to go back to the Supreme Court’s decision to allow full access to the abortion pill. How do you read the court on this in regards to the other cases coming up? What do you think is going to happen there?

WARNER: I’m not sure how to read it. I do know that it was the judge’s decision in Texas. I think it was crazy. The notion that you would take a drug that has been used safely for more than two decades and somehow then take that away from availability. You know, I, frankly, think this is an issue that women’s healthcare choices ought to be made by women and the idea of this judge so radically intervening with a safe procedure, you know, frankly, not only about women’s healthcare choices, but it undermines the very integrity of our FDA process. And I think the court got it right, but who knows where their ultimate decision will be.

RADDATZ: Are you worried about abortion access for your constituents? Governor Glenn Youngkin made it clear his administration will prioritize limiting access to abortions.

WARNER: I think that is not where the vast majority of Virginians are at. And I think as you see these moves towards even a six-week ban in Florida, that voters, I think, will overwhelmingly reject those kind of policies.