Lindsey Graham: Abortion ‘Human Rights Issue,’ Shouldn’t Matter Where You’re Conceived

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that abortion was a “human rights issue.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said this week that the Supreme Court got it right when they ruled abortion was a state issue.”

She asked, “I’ve heard you say both on this issue that it is a state issue, but now you do support a federal ban. So who’s right here?”

Graham said, “Well, I’ve been supporting limit on late-term abortions since 2015. I had a bill to limit abortions at 20 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest life of the mother. 70% of Americans support limiting abortion when the when the unborn child can feel pain. 50 or 53 European nations limit abortion at 15 weeks or less?”

Bash asked, “My question is, is it a federal issue or state?”

Graham said, “Yeah but it’s a human rights issue. Does it really matter where you’re conceived? At 15 weeks, you have a developed heart and lungs, and to dismember a child at 15 weeks is a painful experience. It is barbaric, is out of line with the rest of the civilized world. Only North Korea and China allow abortion on demand up to the moment of birth, except the Democratic Party. What the Democratic Party proposes on abortion is barbaric. Abortion up to the moment of birth taxpayer-funded. I think it’s barbaric. I welcome this debate. I think the Republican Party will be in good standing to oppose late-term abortion, like most of the civilized world.”

