Ocasio-Cortez: Republican Party Attempting ‘Roll Back of Civil Liberties’ for Women, LGBTQ Americans

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that the Republican Party is attempting to “roll back” the civil liberties of women and LGBTQ Americans.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think we are in a extremely serious moment. I believe that the Republican Party is not starting at Roe. They will not stop at Roe. They will not stop at women’s rights.”

She added, “I believe what we are seeing is a concerted roll back of civil liberties in general. Our right to privacy, our right to bodily autonomy, all right to marry whomever we wish to marry, all of this is at risk. I don’t think they will stop.”

She added, “There are so many people when we were warning that Roe was truly at risk called progressive hysterical. They said we are overestimating the risk, that this is never going to happen. And just as we warned about Roe, we are warning about the very real risks. We’re already seeing the attacks on trans-Americans. We are seeing the attacks on LGBTQ Americans. We have even seen Republican members of the Senate insinuating that interracial marriage is something that should be up for debate. These are our civil rights and our civil liberties, and we have to resist. We must resist these attempts to roll back the basic human rights of certain communities in America based on identity.”

