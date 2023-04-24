Dem Rep. Lofgren: ‘It’s a Blessing for the Country’ Tucker Carlson off Fox News

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” said that she believes it iwas a “blessing for the country” that Fox News and Tucker Carlson have ended their business relationship.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Congresswoman, someone who was very skeptical of the body of work that the committee did was the 8:00 PM anchor at Fox News, Tucker Carlson he will not anchor that hour on Fox News ever again. Fox news has fired him your reaction.”

Lofgren said, “Well, I think it’s a blessing for the country and perhaps the world. We know that he lied knowingly to his audience. He distorted the facts constantly and really to upend civil order and democratic society. That he did the false narrative on January 6th is really a stark example. But you can go back over the years. multiple lies that he told the country and his audience. I think it’s probably a good thing that he’s not there but we don’t know why he was fired. Fox allowed him to continue to spew lies for years. So whether it was that or some other matter, it’s speculation at this point. but you know, maybe there’s an opening at Pravda or Russian TV so he can get a job.”

Wallace said, “It’s a blessing to the country and the world might be the best thing I’ve heard all day about Tucker Carlson’s firing.”.

