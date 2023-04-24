Megyn Kelly: ‘It’s a Sad Day for Fox News, but I Think It’s a Great Day for Tucker’

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Balance,” former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly said she believed now-former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson would be the net beneficiary from his departure from the cable news network.

Kelly told host Eric Bolling, also a former Fox News personality, that it was likely dollars and cents that led to his dismissal, but it could turn some viewers away from Fox News.

“It’s pretty stunning that they would pull the rug out from underneath the number one show on Fox News, the 8 p.m. show. And I think it’s a sad day for Fox News, but I think it’s a great day for Tucker because I think he will go independent. This is just my supposition — that he’ll go independent like I have. He will no longer answer to a corporate master. He will be free to say whatever he wants to say within the bounds of defamation law, of course. And he’ll be totally unleashed. And he leaves directly from his primetime post, so have a massive audience that will be looking to hear him and follow him. And I think if you look at what’s happening online already, there are a lot of Fox News fans who say he was the only reason I was still watching Fox, and now you’ve taken that away.”

“So it is a loss for Fox. I mean, I’m guessing Eric that their calculation is [Megyn] Kelly left. We fired [Bill] O’Reilly, not to mention Greta [van Susteren], Shepherd [Smith] left. We did just fine. It’s the Fox News juggernaut that puts points on the board, and the audience will get over it. And you know, maybe they can advertise that hour better without Tucker because he was controversial, and he was such a target for the left that the show did not make a lot of money in terms of advertising. You know, you can’t get a Mercedes or an AMEX to advertise in an hour like that because he’s been made into such a pariah that it could be pure financial calculations. You know, they’ll do better with a new host there and what their audience wants — too bad.”

