Clyburn: Biden Will Talk to McCarthy on Debt Limit at ‘Proper Time’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he’s “sure” President Joe Biden will invite House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to iron out a deal on the debt ceiling “when he thinks it’s the proper time to do it.”

Clyburn stated, “The President’s job is to maintain security for this country, and nothing is more a part of security than maintaining the good faith and credit of the United States of America. He is not going to do anything to jeopardize that, and I don’t see why McCarthy won’t join him in that. If you want to talk about spending, there’s a time to talk about that. We’ve got to do a budget and let’s talk about what you cut and what you may want to see increased. But do not run the risk of undermining the good faith and credit of the United States of America. Because these are debts that have already been incurred and we’ve got to pay our bills.”

Host Kristen Welker then asked, “I hear what you’re saying, but, Congressman, given that, should President Biden invite Speaker McCarthy to the White House to hash out a deal and to get this done?”

Clyburn answered, “Well, I’m sure he will when he thinks it’s the proper time to do it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett